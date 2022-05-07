Netflix anger at the Sussexes’ interviews with its TV rivals

Netflix chiefs are said to be exasperated by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give bombshell interviews to rival television networks – despite having a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

The Mail on Sunday understands there was ‘a real sense of annoyance’ when Prince Harry last month revealed details of his meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle during an interview with NBC.

According to a source, that frustration was heightened because a Netflix film crew was shadowing Harry at the time for Heart Of Invictus, a documentary about his event for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans.

‘Netflix would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary,’ said the insider. ‘There was a real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster.’

In his interview with NBC’s Today show, broadcast on April 20, the Duke raised eyebrows by saying: ‘I’m just making sure she’s protected and has got the right people around her.’

In March last year – a month after announcing their deal with Netflix – Harry and Meghan gave their highly controversial interview to Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast on the CBS network.

One industry expert said: ‘Netflix is paying them millions and they’re giving all their best interviews to other networks. Do they expect Netflix to be happy about that?’

The streaming giant last week announced that it was shelving Pearl, Meghan’s planned animated TV series about a 12-year-old girl inspired by famous female figures throughout history.

Netflix is looking to cut costs after it lost more than 200,000 customers in the three months to March and its share price tumbled from $700 (£567) a year ago to less than $200 (£162).

‘Harry and Meghan’s slate [of projects] could be in jeopardy as they have announced plans to make shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational,’ the industry source said.

‘The pressure will be on them to come up with a hit.’ The Sussexes’ deal with Netflix, through their Archewell Productions company, has been reported to be worth up to £81 million, but many believe that sum is exaggerated.

The couple – who stepped back from Royal life in March 2020 – also have a contract with streaming giant Spotify.

A Netflix spokesman declined to address the claims last night, saying: ‘Archewell Productions remains a valued partner and we are continuing to work together on a number of projects.’