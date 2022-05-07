No. 5 Seeded Women’s Tennis Eliminated By Top-Seeded Johns Hopkins In Centennial Conference Semifinals

Annapolis, MD. – The No. 5 seeded Washington College women’s tennis team fell to the top-seeded Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 5-0, in the 2022 Centennial Conference Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Brigade Sports Complex.

How It Happened

Doubles

– The Blue Jays corralled the first point of the match on the No. 1 court when Christina Huynh and Aya Igaki-Meader bested junior Irene Meng and sophomore Piper Sartison, 8-1.

– Ali Bader and Emily Javedan put the hosts up by two points just minutes later as they downed sophomore Maria Christina Diaz-Nazario and senior Alisha White, 8-1, at the No. 2 spot.

– Hopkins made it a clean sweep in the No. 3 slot as Jessica Liang and Celina Liu defeated juniors Bin Nguyen and Katie Ruppert, 8-3.

Singles

-The Blue Jays went up 4-0 when Bader defeated White, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 2 slot.

– Amanda Ruci secured the match after besting Nguyen, 6-3, 6-0, on the No. 5 court.

Notes

– Meng (No. 1) and Sartison (No. 4) both won their opening sets in singles competition but the match was stopped after the Blue Jays picked up the clinching point.

-The Shorewomen finished the season with a 12-7 record.

-Washington College advanced to the Centennial Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018 after upsetting No. 5 seeded Franklin & Marshall, 5-4, last Wednesday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

-The No. 26 ranked Blue Jays improved to 11-6 and are the No. 7 ranked team in the region.

Johns Hopkins

Washington College vs Johns Hopkins

05/07/2022 at Annapolis, MD

(Brigade Sports Complex)

FINAL Johns Hopkins Washington College 5 0

#1 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes Irene Meng, Washington College 6 2 Aya Igaki-Meader, Johns Hopkins 3 1 #2 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes Alisha White, Washington College 3 1 Order of finish: 1 Ali Bader, Johns Hopkins 6 6 #3 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes M.C. Diaz-Nazario, Washington College 3 1 Christina Huynh, Johns Hopkins 6 2 #4 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes Piper Sartison, Washington College 6 0 Celina Liu, Johns Hopkins 2 1 #5 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes Bin Nguyen, Washington College 3 0 Order of finish: 2 Amanda Ruci, Johns Hopkins 6 6 #6 SINGLES 1 2 3 Notes Katie Ruppert, Washington College 3 1 Jessica Liang, Johns Hopkins 6 4