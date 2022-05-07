Categories
No. 5 Seeded Women’s Tennis Eliminated By Top-Seeded Johns Hopkins In Centennial Conference Semifinals


Annapolis, MD. – The No. 5 seeded Washington College women’s tennis team fell to the top-seeded Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 5-0, in the 2022 Centennial Conference Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Brigade Sports Complex. 

How It Happened
 Doubles
– The Blue Jays corralled the first point of the match on the No. 1 court when Christina Huynh and Aya Igaki-Meader bested junior Irene Meng and sophomore Piper Sartison, 8-1.
– Ali Bader and Emily Javedan put the hosts up by two points just minutes later as they downed sophomore Maria Christina Diaz-Nazario and senior Alisha White, 8-1, at the No. 2 spot.
– Hopkins made it a clean sweep in the No. 3 slot as Jessica Liang and Celina Liu defeated juniors Bin Nguyen and Katie Ruppert, 8-3.

Singles
-The Blue Jays went up 4-0 when Bader defeated White, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 2 slot.
– Amanda Ruci secured the match after besting Nguyen, 6-3, 6-0, on the No. 5 court.

Notes
 – Meng (No. 1) and Sartison (No. 4) both won their opening sets in singles competition but the match was stopped after the Blue Jays picked up the clinching point.
-The Shorewomen finished the season with a 12-7 record.
-Washington College advanced to the Centennial Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018 after upsetting No. 5 seeded Franklin & Marshall, 5-4, last Wednesday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
-The No. 26 ranked Blue Jays improved to 11-6 and are the No. 7 ranked team in the region.

Johns Hopkins
Washington College vs Johns Hopkins


05/07/2022 at Annapolis, MD
(Brigade Sports Complex)
FINAL

    Johns Hopkins   Washington College    
 
5
  
0
    

 

#1 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
Irene MengWashington College
6
2
    
Aya Igaki-Meader, Johns Hopkins
3
1
    

 
#2 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
Alisha WhiteWashington College
3
1
   Order of finish: 1
Ali Bader, Johns Hopkins
6
6
    

 
#3 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
M.C. Diaz-Nazario, Washington College
3
1
    
Christina Huynh, Johns Hopkins
6
2
    

 
#4 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
Piper SartisonWashington College
6
0
    
Celina Liu, Johns Hopkins
2
1
    

 
#5 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
Bin NguyenWashington College
3
0
   Order of finish: 2
Amanda Ruci, Johns Hopkins
6
6
    

 
#6 SINGLES   1     2     3   Notes
Katie RuppertWashington College
3
1
    
Jessica Liang, Johns Hopkins
6
4
    

 

 

 

#1 DOUBLES   1     2     3   Notes
Irene Meng/Piper SartisonWashington College
1
     Order of finish: 1
Christina Huynh/Aya Igaki-Meader, Johns Hopkins
8
      

 
#2 DOUBLES   1     2     3   Notes
M.C. Diaz-Nazario/Alisha WhiteWashington College
1
     Order of finish: 2
Ali Bader/Emily Javedan, Johns Hopkins
8
      

 
#3 DOUBLES   1     2     3   Notes
Bin Nguyen/Katie RuppertWashington College
3
     Order of finish: 3
Jessica Liang/Celina Liu, Johns Hopkins
8
      

 

 



