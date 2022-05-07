No. 5 Seeded Women’s Tennis Eliminated By Top-Seeded Johns Hopkins In Centennial Conference Semifinals

Annapolis, MD. – The No. 5 seeded Washington College women’s tennis team fell to the top-seeded Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 5-0, in the 2022 Centennial Conference Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Brigade Sports Complex.
How It Happened
Doubles
– The Blue Jays corralled the first point of the match on the No. 1 court when Christina Huynh and Aya Igaki-Meader bested junior Irene Meng and sophomore Piper Sartison, 8-1.
– Ali Bader and Emily Javedan put the hosts up by two points just minutes later as they downed sophomore Maria Christina Diaz-Nazario and senior Alisha White, 8-1, at the No. 2 spot.
– Hopkins made it a clean sweep in the No. 3 slot as Jessica Liang and Celina Liu defeated juniors Bin Nguyen and Katie Ruppert, 8-3.
Singles
-The Blue Jays went up 4-0 when Bader defeated White, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 2 slot.
– Amanda Ruci secured the match after besting Nguyen, 6-3, 6-0, on the No. 5 court.
Notes
– Meng (No. 1) and Sartison (No. 4) both won their opening sets in singles competition but the match was stopped after the Blue Jays picked up the clinching point.
-The Shorewomen finished the season with a 12-7 record.
-Washington College advanced to the Centennial Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018 after upsetting No. 5 seeded Franklin & Marshall, 5-4, last Wednesday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
-The No. 26 ranked Blue Jays improved to 11-6 and are the No. 7 ranked team in the region.
