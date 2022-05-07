P.J. Washington’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On Relationship With Hornets Star: “I Kinda Knew What I Was Already Signing Up For Being With Someone Younger…”

On the court, P.J. Washington is a killer for the Charlotte Hornets. The 23-year-old is a solid rotation piece with averages of 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 45.4% shooting.

When it comes to the dating scene, however, the guy doesn’t have a perfect track record.

At one point in time, P.J. was married to a woman named Brittany Renner, who filed for divorce in 2021 after the birth of their child.

Some of the details of their split are still a mystery, but she was able to net a child support payment of $200,000 a month, and even bragged about it on social media.

“The worst people to deal with are the athletes,” said Renner in a viral video. “None of them use condoms. So if y’all really wanna come up off a check off a man, you can just f*ck an athlete, they’re really dumb.”