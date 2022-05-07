Putin believes ‘doubling down’ will improve Ukraine war outcome, CIA director says

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with CEO of Znanie Society Maxim Dreval in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

May 7 (Reuters) – U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes doubling down on the military conflict in Ukraine will improve his outcome in the war.

“He’s in a frame of mind in which he doesn’t believe he can afford to lose,” said Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington. “I think he’s convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress.”

Reporting by Michael Martina and Christopher Bing; Editing by Daniel Wallis

