Ride Easy: Mac MacArthur’s pets

As I have mentioned, there were a lot of relatives in my home town. I was told that there were 64 of us. Many in a three block area.

T.T. “Mac” MacArthur, whom I barely remember, was married to my great aunt Maggie. They lived across the alley from her sister, my grandmother, Nanny.

Mac had some interesting pets. And while I don’t remember some of these directly, I have heard many tales of those pets.

He had a pet Magpie which I have fleeting memories of. I’m sure it had a name, other than what it was called after it had stolen a shiny object from someone. Mom told me it would pick up the tinfoil from a gum wrapper and put it in its nest with all the other shiny objects. She said it would carry a spoon or fork off, a ring, a watch and just about anything small and shiny if you weren’t careful.

T.T. split its tongue and it was able to speak a few words. Some were not words that you used in mixed company, but then a magpie isn’t concerned about such things and apparently said what ever it wanted to say wherever it happened to be. I’m not sure that I actually saw it but the stories Mom related have planted a picture in my mind of a magpie, spoon in its mouth, flying over my cousins shed.

T.T. had bantam chickens and a mean bantam rooster. My cousin Lad told me I was often chased by the rooster when I helped feed the chickens. He and another cousin, Lee,often took me with them when they fed. Lad said they would have me carry one of the small eggs and tell me to hold it tighter, again and again. Then one or the other would “help” me and manage to break the egg in my hand.

Ladd was a very good friend as well as my cousin. He was seven years older than I. We worked together on ranches and as respiratory therapists. We drank a little beer together and had a lot of fun. Whenever he told me about some of the things he had me do when I was very young, I told him he owed me a beer for being so mean.

T.T. was the first electrician in the town. The thumb on one hand was missing. I and he used the thumb to test light sockets for power. He would lick the thumb and stick it in the light socket, then say, “Yup, there’s power there.”

When I asked my dad about it he told me that “Mac” mostly used it to impress somebody when they were thinking about having him put in their electricity. He built and maintained a water wheel power plant in the Smith River for Mr. Sherman, who lived in the castle in our town. When the Montana Power Company started, they bought up all the little power plants and the one T.T. “Mac” MacArthur built was their first purchase.