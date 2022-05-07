Union County Trio to play Majestic Pavilion on May 13

It’s time to rock.

It might be a few weeks before the unofficial beginning of the summer season, but the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association is kicking things off with their first Rock the Campus series concert at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13.

The Union County Trio is set to rock the Majestic Pavilion stage at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

The band features Rick Hillyard, Dan Sullivan and Troy Johnson.

The musicians are all longtime rock stars.

“All the band members are Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Famers — one is getting inducted this year,” said Clay Norris, the executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association. “They are all very talented.”

In fact, each member of the band has what you could call very nimble fingers.

“They are all amazingly talented string players. Troy has his own bass guitar he’s invented that he has a patent on. It looks like a cello but different, and since his last name is Johnson he calls it ‘The Big Johnson,’” Norris said with a laugh. “Dan is a really good mandolin player in addition to playing the guitar and Rick, who is the leader of the group and is on our Board of Directors, is an excellent guitarist.”

The band will impress with their Americana rock style.

“I would say they play a variety and do American rock but also they are a little bluesy with some bluegrass, too,” Norris said.

Hillyard is quick to agree that the band doesn’t easily fit in a box.

“We play everything from Pink Floyd to Johnny Cash to the Eagles, REM, the Beatles, Glen Campbell, Three Doors Down and the Grateful Dead,” Hillyard said. “We are all over the map, but I would say that we are kind of an Americana, classic rock band, but we like to put our own unique twist on songs.”

The group came together about three years ago.

“Dan and I live in the same area and we’ve been playing together for about five years, and then three years ago, Troy called and said, ‘You need a bass player,’” Hillyard said with a laugh.

The group has performed for the IRRMA before and Norris can’t wait to have them come back.

“I love the style of music that they play and am just fascinated by how well they play those stringed instruments,” Norris said. “Their harmonies are great, too. I had the pleasure of sitting in a living room with them in southwest Iowa and they just started singing songs and you can singalong. You can see the passion they have for music.”

And as excited as Norris is to have them back, the Union County Trio is even more excited to be back at the Iowa Great Lakes.

“We are so proud and excited to be playing Okoboji. There is so much great music that comes through there and we are just proud to be a part of the scene,” Hillyard said.