Russia-Ukraine war live updates: U.S. sends new military aid; Zelensky outlines terms for peace talks





The U.N. Security Council, whose five permanent members include Russia, on Friday adopted its first official statement since the start of the war in Ukraine, expressing “deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine” — though it did not use the words “war,” “conflict” or “invasion.”

“The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means,” the council said in the statement.

The Security Council also backed U.N. Secretary General António Guterres’s efforts to find a “peaceful solution” to the “dispute.”

“Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine,” Guterres said, referring to the council’s statement. “As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter. I welcome this support and will continue to spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace.”

Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, who agreed to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Although evacuations continued Friday, the two countries disputed the number of evacuees. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 50 people were evacuated from the steel plant, while Russian state media said 25 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated. The Washington Post could not independently verify the numbers.