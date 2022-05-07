San Antonio heat wave weekend sparks concerns for homebound seniors, pets

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is warning pet owners to make a heat plan for their pets that are outdoors ahead of three-digit temperatures this Mother’s Day weekend.

Aimee De Contreras, field operations manager for ACS, said officers will be out handing out weather warnings for pet owners not following the law.

“If we’ve made location at someone’s house multiple times and it’s not correct, then at that point it’s zero-tolerance and they get misdemeanor citations,” DeContreras said.

She said pet owners should look for overheating signs in cats and dogs.

Keeping homebound seniors cool

San Antonio Meals on Wheels volunteers have been texting and calling homebound clients. They want to make sure seniors know who they can contact if they have an emergency where they aren’t able to keep cool.

“We’ll have our phone lines open over the weekend if they need to call to get information about how to find a cooling center,” said Forrest Myane with Meals on Wheels.

If you would like to find out how to help seniors in need, click here to reach Meals on Wheels SA.

