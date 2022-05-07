Swing into tennis camps – L’Observateur

LAPLACE — The St. John the Baptist Parish Department pf Parks & Recreation is offering additional sessions for tennis camp with sessions in May and June!

The kids tennis camps are open to girls and boys ages 7 to 12. New dates are May 7,14,21,28 and June 5 at 398 Greenwood Drive in LaPlace. Camp sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon.

Register at https://www.sjbparish.gov/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation

In St. Charles Parish, the Hahnville High School tennis team and coaching staff is hosting a five-day camp to provide instruction and fundamental individual skills and singles and doubles tactics and strategies.

Two separate camp sessions will run each day for the following groups:

8 a.m. to noon – Purple Group – Ages 7-10

8 a.m. to noon – Gold Group – Ages 11+

All players attending the camp will be provided individual and group instruction and a camp T-shirt. Participants must bring their own hydration and tennis racket. The camp will be held from June 13-17 at the Hahnville high school tennis courts. The registration cost is $60, which includes five days of instructions in the camp T-shirt. All 7-year-old through 14-year-old students are invited to register at forms.gle/pRjebN82qi4pPe7Z6