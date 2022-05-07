Tesla Makes a Surprise Tweak That Will Delight Fans

Tesla (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report does not intend to give up its throne of world leader in electric vehicles.

The list of challengers may grow longer every day. But the company led by charismatic CEO Elon Musk always wants to be one step ahead.

Besides its design, Tesla has made technological innovation one of its strengths to keep its rivals at bay. The vehicle, as conceived by Musk, is a green living room on four wheels. Basically, it’s like moving with your apartment or house equipped with the most advanced technologies of the moment. Tesla and Musk therefore boast of giving a unique experience to buyers of Tesla vehicles. They have just made a tweak that will reinforce the feeling that Tesla is in a league of its own in the automotive sector.