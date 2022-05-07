Testicular cancer: Being ‘very tall’ may increase your risk – other factors

Mr Jas Kalsi said: “Your risk of developing testicular cancer depends on many different factors, including whether you smoke, lead a healthy lifestyle, family history of cancer and environmental factors.”

He said other risk factors include an undescended testicle in the past or present, or having had testicular cancer before or a strong family history,

“We know that men often find it difficult to open up about their health, particularly when it is intimate, but seeking help as soon as possible leads to anything being caught and treated quickly,” he said.

“The most important thing if you are worried, please seek help,” he added.