Two singers from different eras make music together in Manistee

MANISTEE — Musicians John Pomeroy and Angela Caro are living proof that when it comes to the world of music people of all age groups can team up to create a wonderful sound.
Pomeroy is a longtime performer in this area who is known and respected for the quality of music he plays and the passion he puts into every performance. It is something that stood out to lots of people who are into the local music scene, including Caro who approached Pomeroy eight years ago with the concept of forming a duo.