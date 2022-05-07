‘Unbelievable!’ State pension fury as Royal Navy veteran, 89, forced to live on £61 a week





All Britons with National Insurance contributions are entitled to a state pension regardless of where they live. However, over 500,000 pensioners are denied an annual payment increase in line with inflation because they live in the “wrong” country. Dave March, 89, is a retired veteran, who served in the Royal Navy in Korea, Malaya and Cyprus. He moved to South Africa with his wife Pam in 1975, and because of this only receives £61 a week for his state pension.

Mrs March receives even less and has to survive on only £38 a week. If the couple had moved to a different country, such as the USA or Jamaica they would have been entitled to the same payment increases as people living in the UK. Mr March, told Express.co.uk it is “unbelievable” that he has not had an increase in 24 years. The UK government has said that “UK pensioners overseas made an informed choice to leave the UK.”

However, when Mr and Mrs March emigrated to South Africa, they were unaware that their pensions would be frozen. According to the APPG on Frozen British Pensions this is also true for 85 percent of Britons whose pensions have been frozen. Mr March said he would like to be given “ the same as any pensioner in the UK gets every 28 days”. He added that if this is not possible he would like the Government to give “frozen pensioners” a lump sum, to show they have not been forgotten.

The latest figures from the OECD show that in the first quarter of 2022, inflation in the UK rose by 5.5 percent, however, in South Africa it rose by 5.8 percent, thus further plunging British couples like Mr and Mrs March into poverty. When Mr and Mrs March first discovered that their pension had been frozen they said they would try their best to “manage” but were annoyed as they could have “invested what we paid while we were still working into something that would give us a good return here in South Africa”. Mr March described himself and Pam as a “stay at home couple” and said they restrict themselves from travelling and “only go out for what we want and which is a priority like food and medical requirements.” He said that their biggest expenditure is for medical services, adding that they pay more than their pensions put together for Medical Aid. READ MORE: Pension warning as pensioners could end up being £12k worse of

Mr March said that due to the current global cost of living crisis the couple has begun to sell some of their belongings to be able to afford the things they need. In 2019, the couple decided to sell their house and return to the UK. However, Mrs March became ill with a type of TB and was unable to travel so the couple was forced to remain in South Africa. Mr March said that he hopes his story will make “those rich MPs” think about what they would do if they were in a similar predicament. End Frozen Pensions, a campaign group fighting to solve this issue said that government inaction is a “stark failure to protect our most vulnerable and is leaving our own citizens in poverty.” It added that freezing the pensions of British expats “reflects poorly on our reputation as ‘Global Britain’.” DON’T MISS: Britons could lose free prescriptions after state pension change Attendance Allowance claimants could get extra help Pension Credit shake-up proposed as 850,000 Britons miss out

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson previously told Express.co.uk: “We understand that people move abroad for many reasons and that this can impact on their finances. There is information on GOV.UK about what the effect of going abroad will be on entitlement to the UK state pension. “The Government’s policy on the up-rating of the UK state pension for recipients living overseas is a longstanding one of more than 70 years and we continue to uprate state pensions overseas where there is a legal requirement to do so.”