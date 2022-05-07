Use a dashcam in your car? You might want to add this upgrade from Samsung

Dashcam owners might want to consider upgrading the memory card that’s tucked inside their mini in-car video recorders. Samsung has just announced the release of its new PRO Endurance range of microSD cards which have been designed specifically for devices such dashcams and video doorbells. The Korean technology firm is boasting that these storage accessories can now cope with more extreme temperatures and will even survive being dropped on the floor and splashed with water.
Even in the UK, temperatures inside a vehicle can drop well below freezing in the winter and hit more 30 degrees in the summer and the PRO Endurance has been built to survive these pretty drastic changes with it able to cope with temperatures ranging from -25°C to 85°C.
There is another bonus of Samsung’s new cards as the biggest 256GB version offers an incredible 140,000 hours of recording. That means you could drive for 16 years non-stop and record every moment of that epic journey.
Along with that premium 256GB variant Samsung also says it will be releasing 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options.
As a quick guide here how’s much recording time you get with each card:
Samsung microSD Card PRO Endurance 32GB – 17,520 hours
Samsung microSD Card PRO Endurance 64GB – 35,040 hours
Samsung microSD Card PRO Endurance 128GB – 70,080 hours
Samsung microSD Card PRO Endurance 256GB – 140,160 hours
“From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase, and the PRO Endurance has been designed to support that demand,” said KyuYoung Lee, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Both consumers and enterprise users can rest assured that our new memory card will ensure continuous recording at high resolution even under extreme conditions.”
Samsung has now launched the PRO Endurance range on its website but has yet to confirm when it will be available to buy in the UK or how much it will cost. US pricing starts from $10.99 for the 64GB card with things rising to $54.99 for the 256GB accessory.
