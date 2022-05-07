Victory Day plans, US sends military aid

Ukrainian forces were preparing for a potential increase in Russian attacks this weekend, as Russia plans to celebrate Victory Day, the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

As Russia has intensified its attacks in eastern Ukraine, the United States has committed to sending more military aid to help Ukrainian troops.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $150 million in aid, to include 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, and field equipment and spare parts.

But he said the latest round of aid has “nearly exhausted” the amount approved by Congress for Ukraine, and urged the passage of an additional $33 billon in military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

Latest developments:

►The UN called for the reopening of ports in Odesa so that food produced in Ukraine can help fill shortages in countries that depend on imports of grain. “Right now, Ukraine’s grain silos are full. At the same time, 44 million people around the world are marching towards starvation,” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said.