Victory Day plans, US sends military aid

Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the Victory Day holiday to make an announcement about the war in Ukraine — either declaring a victory or escalating the conflict.
In Moscow on Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.
50 more evacuated from steel plant
Another evacuation mission Friday brought an 50 more civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the otherwise Russian-controlled city of Mariupol. Officials said the effort will continue Saturday.
Russian troops have increased their shelling on the plant. While Ukrainian troops and potentially hundreds more civilians remain holed up in the underground bunkers at the plant, Russian forces have breached the mill’s compound in recent days.
The U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross have completed two successful evacuations so far, but many more civilians have remained behind. Some who left the plant chose to stay in Mariupol to search for loved ones, while others including the elderly were physically unable to leave the bunkers.