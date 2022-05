Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s.

There are countless classics to choose from – from Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones to The Who, Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell and B.B. King.