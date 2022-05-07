Categories
UK

When is VE Day 2022? First celebrations since lockdown to take place


King George VI, alongside Winston Churchill, stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London to tens of thousands of spectators.

The two young princesses – Elizabeth and Margaret – escaped from the palace and joined the crowds.

Since then, VE Day has been commemorated annually with street parties and gatherings and an acknowledgement from the Armed Forces.

World War 2 officially came to an end six years and one day after it started on September 2, 1945, when official surrender documents were signed on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay by the Japanese.



Source link

Avatar

By Aliss Higham

Aliss Higham joined Express.co.uk as an Online Reporter in March 2020. She is an NCTJ-qualified journalist who is interested in UK and European politics, US politics and world news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.