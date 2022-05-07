When is VE Day 2022? First celebrations since lockdown to take place

King George VI, alongside Winston Churchill, stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London to tens of thousands of spectators.

The two young princesses – Elizabeth and Margaret – escaped from the palace and joined the crowds.

Since then, VE Day has been commemorated annually with street parties and gatherings and an acknowledgement from the Armed Forces.

World War 2 officially came to an end six years and one day after it started on September 2, 1945, when official surrender documents were signed on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay by the Japanese.