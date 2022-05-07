Categories
Entertainment

Why Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Has Me Extra Worried For Kayce And Monica In Season 5


One of the best things about Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is that there are more than enough characters and plotlines for viewers to have their favorites, with plenty of others to still get invested in on smaller scales. So while Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and his overarching struggles to hold onto the ranch may loom largest, there’s no ignoring the potentially doomed relationship between Kayce and Monica. And star Luke Grimes’ latest thoughts on the matter seem all the more ominous after his big vision quest at the end of Season 4, as he compared his and Monica’s situation to that of the ill-fated literary couple Romeo and Juliet.

When the latest season came to a close, Kayce revealed to Monica that he saw “the end of us.” While it wasn’t fully addressed in the moment, the implication was clear that their relationship was heading for some kind of downfall, partially due to Kayce’s loyalty to the Dutton ranch clashing with Monica’s loyalty to her Broken Rock family.  In an interview with THR, Luke Grimes was asked about Kayce being split between two sides, and here’s how he answered:

Yeah, I feel like that’s been Kayce’s storyline from day one. The great thing about this show is that every character has their arc going simultaneously, and Kayce is always in this rock and a hard place kind of story where he and Monica are star-crossed lovers that weren’t meant to be. There’s a Romeo and Juliet aspect to that, with houses divided. There’s the Reservation and Yellowstone, and how they’ve always clashed with each other. So yeah, ultimately, that’s where we all want to see this story go, but I have no idea where it’s going. Kayce’s vision quest at the end of Season 4 could possibly be a sign that things are going to have to change. He has the vision of the woman who tells him he needs to choose a path, and so you get the sense that maybe some kind of change is coming.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.