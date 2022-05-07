Yellowstone Romance cast list: Stephanie Bennett, Christopher Russell and others star in UPtv film

Yellowstone Romance is an upcoming destination romantic movie set to make its debut on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on on UPtv. Since its preview launch on May 2, 2022, it has started to get a lot of attention from viewers craving a feel-good romantic movie.

Barbara Kymlicka has served as the writer of the romantic movie while Marita Grabiak has served as the director.

Along with the preview, UPtv has also given a synopsis of the upcoming movie, which reads:

“As maid of honor, Olivia plans her best friend’s bridal shower at a ranch where she meets a beau to go with her broncs. Can he show her that life and love can be great on a ranch? Fall in love with the destination romance movie “Yellowstone Romance” Sunday at 7 PM ET on UPtv!”

Stephanie Bennett and Christopher Russell will be seen portraying the lead characters, Olivia and Travis respectively in the upcoming UPtv destination romantic movie, Yellowstone Romance.

Apart from Christopher Russell and Stephanie Bennett, the promising cast list for the movie entails Aadila Dosani, Caleb Di Pomponio, Bruce Dawson, Darien Martin, Kathryn Kohut and a few others.

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at the lead cast members of the romantic movie.

The cast list of UPtv’s Yellowstone Romance

Stephanie Bennett as Olivia

Stephanie Bennett, the promising Canadian actress who is well-known for her roles in Shadowhunters (2016–2017) and Leprechaun: Origins (2014), will be seen portraying the lead character Olivia in Yellowstone Romance.

Throughout the years, the actress has been a part of several TV series, including Hiccups, Supernatural, iZombie, UnREAL, The Romeo Section, Motive, Lucifer, 21 Thunder, Travelers and Project Blue Book.

She has also been a significant part of several movies and TV movies, entailing The Nine Lives of Christmas, Truth & Lies, Descendants, The Unauthorized Full House Story, Valentine in the Vineyard, The Nine Kittens of Christmas, Secrets in the Wilderness, Lonestar Christmas and Listen Out for Love (Uptv).

Christopher Russell as Travis

Notable Canadian actor Christopher Russell will be seen playing the lead character of Travis in the upcoming UPtv movie, Yellowstone Romance.

The actor has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing Reacher, Day of the Dead, BH90210, Van Helsing, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, UnREAL, Private Eyes and several others.

He has also been a part of several movies and TV movies, including Warming Up to You, Love on Fire, A Lot Like Christmas, Where Your Heart Belongs, Love in Action, Kite Festival of Love, All Summer Long and many others.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness what the actor will bring to the table in this upcoming romantic movie.

Aadila Dosani as Amber

Canadian actress Aadila Dosani will be seen portraying the character of Amber, one of the most significant characters in the UPtv destination romantic movie, Yellowstone Romance.

The promising actress has also been a part of several notable TV series, including The Good Doctor, Lucifer, Unspeakable, Upstairs Amy, Supergirl, Supernatural and a few others.

She has also been a part of several movies, entailing Ally Was Screaming, Double Booked, In Your Orbit, Adventures of a Pizza Guy, Empyrean, The Takeaway and a few others.

The cast list of the UPtv movie also includes Caleb Di Pomponio as Justin, Kathryn Kohut as Kat, Bruce Dawson as Wade McCleary, Darien Martin as Dylan and a few others.

Don’t forget to watch Yellowstone Romance, arriving this Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on UPtv.