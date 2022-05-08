🌱 Highland Ave Traffic & Street Parking + Dunedin Homes For Sale





Good day, neighbors! It’s me again, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your temporary host of the Dunedin Daily.

First, today’s weather: Sunny and pleasant. High: 85 Low: 66.

Here are the top three stories today in Dunedin: The City of Dunedin is about to begin the next phase of its construction work on the new City Hall site. Crews will soon begin enhancing and building a new 190-space surface parking lot and angled street parking. As a result, street parking along Highland Avenue will be impacted beginning today, May 9. Additionally, Highland Avenue between Wood and Virginia will become a one-way road with only southbound traffic permitted. Get the full project details on the City's website. (City of Dunedin) Looking for your new Dunedin dream home? One of these newly-listed properties just might be it! Available houses range from a 2-bed, 1-bath property for $184,900 to one with 4 beds and 3 baths for $1.2 million.Get all the details in Patch's latest real estate roundup. (Dunedin Patch) There are lots of good things happening all over Florida, especially here in the greater Tampa Bay area! The Tampa Bay Lightning's center and team captain, Steven Stamkos, made hockey as he closed the regular season with a record-setting April, leading the league with 33 points. Thirteen Pinellas County artists will be receiving grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 thanks to Creative Pinellas's 2022 Pinellas Recovers Individual Artist Grant program. And Planet Fitness will be offering free workouts to all Florida teens from May 16 through Aug. 31 as part of the company's High School Summer Pass initiative. Read more feel-good Florida stories on Patch to start your week off on a positive note. (Patch) Today in Dunedin:

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group At Church Of The Good Shepherd (7:45 AM)

At Church Of The Good Shepherd (7:45 AM) Zumba Gold At Hale Activity Center (9:00 AM)

From my notebook: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office invites children ages 8 to 13 with an interest in law enforcement to its next Discovery Day event, scheduled for Jun. 18. Pinellas County kids can get a behind-the-scenes look at the PCSO through vehicle displays, a modified Physical Abilities Test, a hands-on crime scene investigation experience, and more. If your child wants to attend next month's event, fill out an application at pcsoweb.com/discoveryday. (Facebook)

SPCA Tampa Bay is in urgent need of foster families who can provide a safe space for mother dogs and their new pups for a minimum of six to eight weeks. All supplies needed for fostering are supplied by SPCA Tampa Bay. If you are interested in becoming a foster family, please email foster@spcatampabay.org. (Facebook)

Take some time for peace and quiet to rest, relax, and restore your mind and body this Mental Health Awareness Month! Try a Yoga, Tai Chi, or Qi Gong class at the Dunedin Community Center or Hale Senior Activity Center. Get the details here. (Facebook)

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.