17 Times Celeb Moms And Their Daughters Acted On-Screen Together

Honestly, seeing Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in Star Wars still makes me emotional.
1.
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher
They both acted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Billie’s film debut, where Billie played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, and Carrie played her iconic role as Princess Leia.
2.
Annie Starke and Glenn Close
The two appeared in Albert Nobbs (2011), where Annie played a server at a chocolate shop and Glenn starred as the titular character.
They also starred in The Wife (2017), where Glenn played Joan Castleman and Annie portrayed her younger self.
3.
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Vivienne joined her mother on screen in Maleficent (2014), where she made an appearance as young Aurora.
4.
Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer
Meryl and her oldest daughter played mother and daughter in Ricki and the Flash (2015).
As a toddler, Mamie made her film debut with her mother in Heartburn (1986).
The two also appeared in Evening (2007), where Mamie played Meryl’s younger self.
5.
Vanessa Redgrave and Natasha Richardson
Along with Meryl and Mamie, Vanessa and Natasha were also in Evening, where they played mother and daughter.
6.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Jada and Willow appeared in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008), where Willow voiced young Gloria the hippo, and Jada voiced her older self.
7.
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Demi starred as Erin Grant in Striptease (1996), and then-7-year-old Rumer played her daughter, Angela, in the movie.
The year before, two both appeared in Now and Then (1995), where Rumer played the younger sister of Sam, and Demi portrayed Sam as an adult.
8.
Leslie Mann and her daughters Iris and Maude Apatow
Iris and Maude played Leslie’s daughters in Knocked Up (2007) — which was directed by their father/her husband, Judd Apatow.
They also appeared in This is 40 (2012) as the same characters.
And the trio appeared together in Funny People (2009)
9.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner
The actors played mother and daughter on screen in Sylvia (2003).
10.
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
The two acted alongside each other in Crazy in Alabama (1999), which was Dakota’s film debut. Dakota’s half-sister, Stella Banderas, was in the movie as well.
11.
Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren
Melanie herself also acted alongside her own mother, Tippi, in Roar (1981).
12.
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri
The two have starred in multiple films together — often playing mother and daughter — like in The Banger Sisters (2002).
They were also in Mothers and Daughters (2016)…
…That’s My Boy (2012)…
…Middle of Nowhere (2008)…
…Anywhere But Here (1999)…
…and Dead Man Walking (1995).
13.
Diane Ladd and Laura Dern
This mother-daughter duo has acted together several times on TV and in movies, like Wild at Heart (1990)…
…and Rambling Rose (1991).
14.
Schuyler Fisk and Sissy Spacek
When she was young, Schuyler appeared in Sissy’s movie Trading Mom (1994).
They also both appeared in The Long Walk Home (1990).
15.
Mia Farrow and Maureen O’Sullivan
They acted together in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), where Maureen played Mia’s mother.
16.
Sosie Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Sosie played a younger version of her mom’s character in Loverboy (2005) — which was directed by her dad, Kevin Bacon. Oh, and Sosie’s real-life brother, Travis, played her brother in the film.
17.
And finally: Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland
Young Liza made an appearance in In the Good Old Summertime (1949) with her famous mother, Judy.
