17 Times Celeb Moms And Their Daughters Acted On-Screen Together


Honestly, seeing Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in Star Wars still makes me emotional.

1.

Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher


They both acted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Billie’s film debut, where Billie played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix, and Carrie played her iconic role as Princess Leia.


The actors also both appeared in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

2.

Annie Starke and Glenn Close


The two appeared in Albert Nobbs (2011), where Annie played a server at a chocolate shop and Glenn starred as the titular character.

They also starred in The Wife (2017), where Glenn played Joan Castleman and Annie portrayed her younger self.

3.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt


Vivienne joined her mother on screen in Maleficent (2014), where she made an appearance as young Aurora.


Funny enough, 5-year-old Vivienne got the part because she was the only child who wasn’t afraid of her mom in costume. 

4.

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer


Meryl and her oldest daughter played mother and daughter in Ricki and the Flash (2015).


As a toddler, Mamie made her film debut with her mother in Heartburn (1986).

The two also appeared in Evening (2007), where Mamie played Meryl’s younger self.

5.

Vanessa Redgrave and Natasha Richardson


Along with Meryl and Mamie, Vanessa and Natasha were also in Evening, where they played mother and daughter.


6.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith


Jada and Willow appeared in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008), where Willow voiced young Gloria the hippo, and Jada voiced her older self.

7.

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis


Demi starred as Erin Grant in Striptease (1996), and then-7-year-old Rumer played her daughter, Angela, in the movie.


The year before, two both appeared in Now and Then (1995), where Rumer played the younger sister of Sam, and Demi portrayed Sam as an adult.


8.

Leslie Mann and her daughters Iris and Maude Apatow

Iris and Maude played Leslie’s daughters in Knocked Up (2007) — which was directed by their father/her husband, Judd Apatow.


They also appeared in This is 40 (2012) as the same characters.


And the trio appeared together in Funny People (2009)


9.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner


The actors played mother and daughter on screen in Sylvia (2003).


10.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson


The two acted alongside each other in Crazy in Alabama (1999), which was Dakota’s film debut. Dakota’s half-sister, Stella Banderas, was in the movie as well.


11.

Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren


Melanie herself also acted alongside her own mother, Tippi, in Roar (1981).


12.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri


The two have starred in multiple films together — often playing mother and daughter — like in The Banger Sisters (2002).


They were also in Mothers and Daughters (2016)…

…That’s My Boy (2012)…

…Middle of Nowhere (2008)…


…Anywhere But Here (1999)…


…and Dead Man Walking (1995).


13.

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern


This mother-daughter duo has acted together several times on TV and in movies, like Wild at Heart (1990)…


…and Rambling Rose (1991).


14.

Schuyler Fisk and Sissy Spacek


When she was young, Schuyler appeared in Sissy’s movie Trading Mom (1994).


They also both appeared in The Long Walk Home (1990).


15.

Mia Farrow and Maureen O’Sullivan


They acted together in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), where Maureen played Mia’s mother.


16.

Sosie Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick


Sosie played a younger version of her mom’s character in Loverboy (2005) — which was directed by her dad, Kevin Bacon. Oh, and Sosie’s real-life brother, Travis, played her brother in the film.


17.

And finally: Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland


Young Liza made an appearance in In the Good Old Summertime (1949) with her famous mother, Judy.


Which mother-daughter movie duo is your fave? Let us know in the comments below!



