Are these playoffs a window closing or one opening for the Edmonton Oilers organization: 9 Things

Article content The Edmonton Oilers can take a commanding 3-1 lead in their series with the Los Angeles Kings tonight in L.A.

Article content There is likely a lot of hockey yet to play remaining in this series, let alone what may lay beyond the 1st Round. There is much business still to be taken care of. But if all goes well, Edmonton is on the verge of a second golden age of Oilers hockey. Why and how in this week’s edition of… 9 Things 9. Two Oilers prospects are joining Bakersfield for the Condors’ AHL playoff run. Tyler Tullio (Oshawa, 2020 5th Round pick) and Jake Chiasson (Brandon, 2021 4th Round selection) have both signed ATO’s. 8. The ‘most Canadian” team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? 74% of the Oilers roster is made up of Canadians (Source: Hockey Night in Canada). That’s #1. The Nashville Predators, of all teams, is 2nd in that regard at just under 60%. 7. Evander Kane’s 3 goals in Los Angeles Friday was the 1st playoff hat trick for the franchise in a visiting arena in 30 years. The last Oilers player to do it was Esa Tikkanen in Game 5 of the 1992 Division Semi-Finals (also in L.A.). More on Kane in a minute…

Article content 6. I caught a glimpse of Daryl Katz during Friday’s broadcast from L.A. Surely, he watches the scenes in downtown Edmonton with pride. Lots of people opposed the arena project. But with scenes of playoff bedlam in Rogers Place and Ice District for both home and away games beaming across the hockey world, how is Mr. Katz not thinking “I told you so.” 5. Duncan Keith is no longer the 30-minute per game man he was for Chicago in the playoffs. But he has been highly effective for the Oilers at 20 post-season minutes a night, and it is hard to imagine a better partner for Evan Bouchard to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with. Bouchard has taken a major step with Keith attached to his hip. “Bouch” has 5 points in 3 games, is playing 2nd pairing minutes and is +2.

Article content 4. One of the first post-season pieces of business that G.M. Ken Holland will have to consider is taking the “interim” tag off head coach Jay Woodcroft and his D-coach Dave Manson. Not only has Woodcroft & Co. turned this ship around with more-or-less the same roster. But these guys also know the team’s prospects better than any other. Especially in the cap era it is essential to both draft and develop and have contributing players on their ELC’s on the big club. It is hard to imagine a better coaching fit going forward for just that. 3. No doubt Jack Michaels wishes he were calling TV playoff games. I can think of several U.S. markets where Jack would be an upgrade. But while I have an opinion on TV coverage, my field of work for 34 years has been radio. And having Jack and Bob Stauffer on the radio call is a treat. I listen around lots and am confident in saying Jack & Bob are the best radio play-by-play team in the NHL. By measure of critical areas that programmers consider when assessing talent, such as chemistry, roles, rhythm, timing, pace, picking up cues, and the ability to achieve “the next gear” at key times, they are the “A” Team.

Article content 2. I suspect a lot of people saw the Evander Kane signing as a rental. But how does Ken Holland not do everything reasonable to re-sign who I think has been his best winger? If it comes to that, what factors work in Edmonton’s favor? That Kane is on the wing of the best player in the world. That his family is a short hop away in Vancouver. That the Oilers were the organization that believed in him. I do not think that any of those things on their own are a difference maker. All 3 of them lumped together may not be. But if the 2 most critical things are equal (money and term), then those other advantages may put Edmonton over the top. 1.While the Edmonton Oilers are under-achieving it is fair enough to watch the clock tick away on the Connor McDavid contract and worry. However, if the club’s path in the L.A. series continues on its current trajectory, then the franchise is not only back to the relative success they achieved in 2015-16 before Peter Chiarelli overreacted to the Anaheim loss. I would argue that they are in a superior situation to 2016 when it comes to how the organizational cupboard is stocked going forward. Here is what I mean:

Article content -Most of the team’s very best prospects are not yet full-time with the big club, the best young goalie in Stuart Skinner, the best D-man in Phillip Broberg and the best forward in Dylan Holloway. Xavier Bourgault, Matvey Petrov and Carter Savoie are also bubbling under. -The club’s previous top picks are no longer prospects but now significant day-in and day-out contributors to the NHL lineup both at 5v5 and on special teams: Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, and Kailer Yamamoto. Add Jesse Puljujarvi, who has returned from self-imposed exile in Finland to being a very solid, everyday NHL-er with upside. -Relative to 2016, the Oilers now have superior players in critical spots: Evander Kane (UFA), Zach Hyman (signed) and Warren Foegele (signed) on left wing, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (a $5.1m player) at 3C, and with all due respect to Oscar Klefbom, who was a talented player…a true top-pairing, physical, minute-munching, #1 NHL D-man in Darnell Nurse.

Article content -Since 2016, Leon Draisaitl has developed into an elite NHL performer. Draisaitl and McDavid have become the new Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin combo. And the Dynamic Duo are locked into this market well into their primes (Leon is signed through 2024-25, Connor through 2025-26). I always say part of the reason The Beatles were so great is that unlike almost every band in music history the Fab Four had two truly great lead vocalists. Well, as we have seen, McDavid and Draisaitl can also Rock'n'roll pretty good. To sum up the above: Have you considered that the window is not closing on the Connor McDavid Era in Edmonton, but in fact just starting to blow open wide?

