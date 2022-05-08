Brexit LIVE: Lord Frost says Boris will act on hated protocol bringing ‘economic damage’

It comes after an article for The Times, a Foreign Office source claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol is causing “political and economic damage”. The source said: “It’s incredibly disheartening that despite the political and economic damage the protocol is causing in Northern Ireland, the commission continues to adopt such a rigid and hardline negotiating position.” Responding to this Lord Frost wrote on Twitter: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office “source” in The Times is absolutely correct.

“It is not sustainable for the EU Commission simply to refuse any kind of negotiation.

“Northern Ireland is not part of the EU.

“HMG is the government of Northern Ireland and will need to act if the EU won’t.”

However, a Twitter user, called Criostal Ó Conghaile, responded to Mr Frost and said: “We’ve just had an election and a clear majority of that elected support the NI Protocol.”

Sinn Féin secured 27 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly, in comparison to the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) 24.

It is the first nationalist party to take control of the assembly since the foundation of the statelet that was created from the northern six counties of Ireland in 1921.