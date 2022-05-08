Britons could be eligible for extra £40 outside of £150 council tax rebate

In its announcement of the extra support, the Government explained its reasoning for targeting those who are unable to receive the discount.

The Government stated: “In recognition that billing authorities may wish to provide support to households who are not eligible under the terms of the main scheme, councils will receive a share of a £144million discretionary fund.”

One of the councils responsible for handing out support from the funding is Hackney Council in London.

Ian Williams, the council’s finance and resources boss, outlined why support is necessary for supporting vulnerable households.