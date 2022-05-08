Call of Duty Warzone Update Today – May 4 Patch Notes Revised Stats

A new Call of Duty Warzone update has gone live today and includes some important bug fixes and nerfs.

UPDATE: Following the initial confirmation of today’s Call of Duty Warzone update, Raven Software has provided a much larger list of changes for weapons. A new post from the Call of Duty team reveals that Vanguard weapons have been given boosted stats today, with Raven confirming: “Vanguard Weapons have been struggling to perform on par with their peers since they dropped into the Warzone. This update is laying the groundwork to resolve that. Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, Weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely inviable. Unfortunately for Vanguard Weapons, this was often the case.”

The Full List of Changes Can Be Found Here For Today’s Warzone Update.

ORIGINAL: Following on from the league of a new Season, fans were always ready to receive a number of smaller patches.

This happens so that developers Raven Software can squash bugs and rebalance gameplay in case of issues connected to overpowered weapons or items.

And today’s Call of Duty Warzone patch does much of the same, with no new content included for those tracking the biggest changes across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

New Warzone Update – What Does It Do?

The new Call of Duty Warzone patch notes released today by developers Raven Software confirm that this is a smaller patch aimed at removing bugs. The good news is that the team has also looked at problems with other parts of the gameplay loop and decided at least one nerf was needed. And so from today onward, you might find armored trucks to be a little less strong when it comes to bullet damage.

The new patch notes shared today by Raven Software reveal that the truck’s health has been brought down to make it more in line with other vehicles, although it remains one of the strongest that can be found on Caldera.

You can find the full patch notes from today’s May 4 Call of Duty Warzone update listed below:

Adjustments

Armored Truck Health Health and Resistances decreased to be in-line but still greater than the Cargo Truck. Turret



It’s become clear since its return to the Warzone, that the Armored truck has become a great asset to any team. However, its overwhelming presence has felt oppressive to engage against. We’re bringing it in line with other Vehicles, while still retaining its role as a power-house.

Bugs

Fixed an issue preventing Players using an Xbox Live Silver Account from accessing Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing Players using a controller to encounter issues while navigating the Buy Station interface.

Fixed an issue causing the AMP63 (BOCW) Unlock Challenge to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the cape elements on the following skins to obscure Player vision:“Ancestral Spirit” Daniel Skin (Battle Pass Tier 100)

“Astrakhan” Padmavati Skin

Fixed an issue causing the following Weapons to not gain Weapon XP:KG M40 (VG)

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

AS44 (VG)

NZ-41 (VG)

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

