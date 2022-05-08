Continuity Central

Details Published: Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:09

The US National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has announced the release of NIST Internal Report (NISTIR) 8320, Hardware-Enabled Security: Enabling a Layered Approach to Platform Security for Cloud and Edge Computing Use Cases.

NISTIR 8320 ‘explains hardware-enabled security techniques and technologies that can improve platform security and data protection for cloud data centers and edge computing’ says NIST.

Abstract:

In today’s cloud data centers and edge computing, attack surfaces have shifted and, in some cases, significantly increased. At the same time, hacking has become industrialized, and most security control implementations are not coherent or consistent. The foundation of any data center or edge computing security strategy should be securing the platform on which data and workloads will be executed and accessed. The physical platform represents the first layer for any layered security approach and provides the initial protections to help ensure that higher-layer security controls can be trusted. This report explains hardware-enabled security techniques and technologies that can improve platform security and data protection for cloud data centers and edge computing.

