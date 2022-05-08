Council tax refunds: 25 councils due to payout £150 in May – is yours on the list?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced all households in bands A to D would receive a £150 council tax refund as well as £200 towards energy bills later. It’s hoped the money will help ease the financial pain caused by the cost of living crisis.

People who pay by direct debit will receive the council tax refund sooner than others because councils already have their bank details on their systems.

Martyn James of consumer rights website Resolver said: “The current advice is to go on to your local council website where there should be some updates.”

While some people will be desperate for the refund, Britons are being warned not to fall for a Council Tax refund scam doing the rounds.

They are being reminded councils would never cold call someone to ask for their bank details over the phone.