Dr Disrespect Gives His Opinion on What Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Must Do to Compete Against Apex Legends and Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone experienced an explosive launch when it first premiered, as longtime fans of the iconic series as well as battle royale players were excited by the possibility of a new addition to the genre. However, over time, Call of Duty: Warzone has struggled to maintain its footing among other titans of the battle royale genre.

There are a few reasons for the title’s falloff; for one, glitches like the Warzone unwinnable Gulag bug permeate the game, causing a decline in overall gameplay experience. Another reason is a simple lack of meaningful updates; rather than introducing new maps, events typically only introduce cosmetics, some of which can be pricey.

Former Twitch streamer turned YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect is a longtime critic of the game; recently, he once again uninstalled Warzone during a frustrating round of play with TimTheTatMan. His criticisms of the game are myriad and wide-ranging; however, he has made it clear he still loves Call of Duty and Warzone, but simply wishes both to be in a much better state than they currently are. To that end, recently Dr Disrespect said that all Warzone 2 will need to be successful (other than “knocking it out of the park”) is a ranked system and brand-new maps.





In the above stream, Dr. Disrespect praises Apex Legends and Fortnite, citing a recent trailer from Apex and its recent competitive success along with Fortnite‘s new mode that removes building from the game. A few months back, Dr Disrespect also praised Super People, a new battle royale that has drawn comparisons to PUBG. Dr Disrespect has made it clear that for Warzone 2 to make any sort of impact, it’s going to have to make some big changes to the formula, specifically citing a ranked system akin to Apex Legends as well as Fortnite‘s movement and newer, more modern maps.

Dr Disrespect also ruminates on the question of what direction Warzone should go in at this point in its life cycle. He looks back to the success of Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode, the original mode that launched the battle royale game mode in the Call of Duty Franchise. He then goes on to call the game mode a “lost soul,” perhaps pointing to the fact that the game needs to take initiative and explore some new, unique options for its future.





With Warzone‘s Operation Monarch event set to deliver a ton of content upon release, there is hope that it will bring the spark needed for the game to secure its footing among other titans of the genre. However, Warzone 2 will need a similar sort of spark or unique niche in order for it to make its mark on the industry upon its release.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development.

