Eugenie’s 100k engagement ring more ‘unique’ than ‘traditional’ Beatrice & Meghan

These work to emphasise the sapphire, giving the ring an “eye-catching” finish.

Like Meghan’s centre stone, Eugenie’s was probably sourced in Sri Lanka, where this particular sapphire is mainly obtained.

But, while Princess Eugenie’s ring is notably rare, there is one aspect which is steeped in tradition.

“The stones are set on a Welsh yellow gold band, which is a custom for royal brides, with two stunning tapered diamonds at the shoulders of the yellow gold shank.”

While it differs quite enormously from sister Beatrice and Meghan Markle’s “traditional” pieces, Princess Eugenie’s ring honours some other iconic royal fashionistas.