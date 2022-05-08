Get Up and Grow: Perfect Mother’s Day gifts for a green thumb

Haven’t picked up your mom a Mother’s Day gift? No problem! In this episode of Get Up and Grow, CHEK’s Hannah Lepine and Gord Nickel, president of Wildwood Outdoor Living Centre, show off some hanging baskets your mom is sure to love.

Gord shows Hannah a variety of hanging baskets, some good for maximum sunlight and others good for shaded areas.

The two also display a couple other gift options, including misters, watering cans, knee cushions and a gadget that lets you know when it’s time to water your plant.

READ MORE: How to plant and care for the fast-growing vine, Wysteria

Editorial Policies

Report an Error