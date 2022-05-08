Gizelle Bryant Glows in a Plunging, Green Cut-Out Dress | Bravo TV Official Site

Gizelle Bryant is putting her best spring fashion on display. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member glowed in a plunging, green cut-out dress while recently enjoying a sunny day outdoors, as captured in a new photo on Instagram.

On May 6, Gizelle took to Instagram to show off her stunning spring-ready ensemble. The mom of three glowed in a brightly colored number designed by Project Runway Season 19 contestant, Aaron Michael. The gorgeous dress featured a low-cut neckline with ruched cap sleeves and a long, flowy skirt with side-cut-outs, a front ring accent, and gold detailing at the waist.

Gizelle topped off the dazzling outfit with strappy gold heels and gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings and a chunky chain bracelet. To complete the look, she wore her blonde tresses in a sleek, straight style parted down the middle and highlighted her flawless complexion with glowing glam, including rosy cheeks, dark lashes, and a glossy pink lip color.

Gizelle captioned the photo with a simple green heart emoji, also adding a hashtag that reads “Happy Friday.”

