‘Hopefully, I’ll Have Time to Use’ – Maria Sharapova Gets an Eco-Friendly Present Amidst Pregnancy

Former Russian tennis star, Maria Sharapova, recently announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday. Since then, she has been spending time with her fiance, Alexander Gilkes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although she seemed extremely excited about motherhood knocking her doors, she was also kind of sad about not being able to use her super cool new bike.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maria Sharapova shared a photo of her new bike

In the latest story on Instagram, 5-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova shared a pink-colored bike, as she was sitting on it. However, in her current state, she’s unable to ride her new bike. Expressing her disappointment, he wrote on Instagram, “Hopefully, I’ll have time to use this in 2022.”

Notably, this bike is truly unique and eco-friendly. Recently, Evian Water and Mate Bike collaborated with each other to produce some pink-colored limited edition e-bikes. It has the iconic pink color of the Evian Water brand. This bike is super fast, and it has a bottle holder at the back where you can put your Evian Water bottle.

Recently, 3-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and last year’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu posted a photo of this bike too. All three tennis superstars are the brand ambassadors of the famous water company.

Sharapova and her fiance’s previous relationships

Earlier in April, the former Russian tennis player announced her pregnancy to leave her fans really happy. Notably, Sharapova and her fiance, Alexander Gilkes, announced their relationship earlier in 2018. On Instagram, they shared various photos with one another, expressing their love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adding some royalty to the mix, Gilkes is friends with Prince William ever since his college days. In another interesting tangent, Gilkes previously married a fashion designer who was a close friend of Prince William’s current spouse, Meghan Markle, who is also a good friend of the American tennis star, Serena Williams.

Watch This Story: Heartwarming fan moments of tennis stars featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, Sharapova previously had called off an engagement with a basketball player, Sasha Bujacic. Later, she also dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov for a while. In the end, she found her true love in Gilkes. And since 2018, they have been together.

Currently, we are not sure about the exact date of their marriage. However, it could be very soon, as both Sharapova and her fiance are expecting a new member in their lives.