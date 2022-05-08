Instant Classic as Women’s Tennis Edges Amherst in NESCAC Semifinal – Wesleyan University

Next Match: Middlebury 5/8/2022 | 1:00 PM May. 08 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Middlebury History

ROCKY HILL, Conn. – In an epic match between Little Three rivals, the #1 seed and No. 3 nationally ranked Wesleyan women’s tennis team overcame a 4-3 deficit to score a 5-4 come-from-behind win over fourth-seeded and No. 9 ranked Amherst during NESCAC semifinal play on Saturday, playing indoors at the Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill. The Cardinals will go for a third straight NESCAC title in the championship match tomorrow against Middlebury at 1 PM. Middlebury defeated third-seeded Tufts, 5-4, to advance to the title match.



Doubles play was back-and-forth throughout and incredibly, all three matches needed a tiebreak to decide a winner. Wesleyan fought back after Amherst broke the Cardinals’ serve on all three doubles courts early on in the match. The Cardinals managed to pull out a win at #3 as Kristina Yu ’22 and Renna Mohsen-Breen ’25 defeated Calista Sha and Julia Lendel 8-7 (7-3) to put Wesleyan on the board and remain undefeated as a doubles team.



Kristina Yu ’22 (left) walks to the net with doubles partner Renna Mohsen-Breen ’25 following a #3 doubles tiebreak victory

A huge turning point in the match came at #1 as Caitlyn Ferrante ’23 and Sasha Gaeth ’23 worked their way back from a 7-4 deficit, sending their match against Deliala Friedman and Mia Kintiroglou into a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Ferrante and Gaeth had three match points staved off by Friedman/Kintiroglou before the Mammoths’ duo had a match point of their own at 7-6. Ferrante and Gaeth, however, stormed back with three consecutive points to take the match 8-7 (9-7) and secure Wesleyan a lead heading into singles play.



Sasha Gaeth ’23 (left) celebrates a huge come-from-behind win at #1 doubles