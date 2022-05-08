Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine; 60 feared dead in Russian bombing of Ukrainian school

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before a G7 leaders’ family photo during a NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022.

The Group of Seven is committing to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, a senior administration official said on a call with reporters.

The move by the G7 countries —which consists of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy — is meant to hard hit the Russian economy and deny leader Vladimir Putin of revenue to fund the war, the official said.

The European Union, which has so far struggled to push through an oil ban, is also on the cusp of cutting off that trade, the official said.

The actions come as part of a slew of initiatives from the United States, European Union and G7 ahead of Russia’s planned “Victory Day” celebrations. President Joe Biden and fellow G7 leaders also virtually met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

The U.S. official said that they believe some Russian companies have asked American firms for advice on how to reformulate their business strategies in the wake of U.S. sanctions. With that, Washington will prohibit Americans from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, and management consulting services to any person in the Russian Federation.

The U.S. is also issuing a new rule that imposes additional restrictions on Russia’s industrial sector, including a broad range of inputs and products including wood products, industrial engines and several other items with industrial and commercial applications. It comes in an effort to limit Russia’s access to items and revenue that could support its military capabilities.

There’s also been a strong focus on Russian elites and their family members.

American officials imposed about 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials in their response to the war. The U.S. has also issued a new visa restriction policy that applies to Russian Federation military officials or Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to be involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law or public corruption in Ukraine.

The U.S. additionally is announcing sanctions on three television stations: Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company. All three of the stations, which are directly or indirectly controlled by the Russian state, have been among the largest recipients of foreign revenue, which the U.S. said feeds back to the Kremlin.

—Jessica Bursztynsky