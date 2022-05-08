Jonesboro Public Library providing free genealogy kits

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library staff is working to help local people research their genealogy.
The Adult Services Department at library the will have free beginning genealogy kits called “Take Home Kit: Genealogy” available for pickup through March 11.
The library started giving away the kits Monday, and Amber Heard, Adult Services staff member, said on Monday that their staff is always there to help with any genealogy research needs.
The kit includes tips on how to get started and information about their available services, along with a pen, highlighter, hand sanitizer, post-it notes, magnifier/ruler and other tools and information.
“We have many useful data bases which can be accessed for free through the library’s servers,” Heard said, “including Ancestry and Fold 3, which is a military database.”
Online data bases that can be accessed at the library on their servers and through their WiFi include:
Newspapers.com/SoutheastEdition, which is the largest online newspaper archive and is used for genealogy and family history, historical research, crime investigations, journalism and entertainment. It can be used to search for obituaries, marriage announcements, birth announcements, social pages, national and local news articles, sports, advertisements, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle pages, comics and more.
NewsBank, which has over 850 American newspapers from around the country plus magazines.
America’s Genealogy Bank, which is used to search and browse millions of genealogy records, obituaries, marriage and birth announcements and more from 1652 to the present day. It includes historical newspapers, books and documents, along with modern obituaries and the Social Security Death Index.
Ancestry Library, which has genealogy information but is not available outside of the Jonesboro library, and the Ancestry Library (Harrisburg), which is not available outside of the Harrisburg library.
HeritageQuest Online, which also provides information for those doing genealogy research.
American Ancestors, which is not available outside of the Jonesboro library.
Fold 3 Military Records, which is a premier collection of original military records.
Sanborn Maps for Arkansas which provides access to digital large-scale fire insurance maps from 1867 to 1970.
“We have the largest genealogy collection in the region,” Heard said, “with a full collection of books and materials inside the library including micro-film from as far back as the 1800s, an obituary index though the Jonesboro Sun and will even email up to five obituaries for free upon request.”
She said it is easy to request an obituary by emailing reference@ libraryinjonesboro.org, however she noted that the obits that are emailed are limited to people how have died within Craighead County.
Heard also said that people who don’t have a computer or a library card can still access the information for free at the library.
For more information on the genealogy kits or about the library or its services, call the library at 870-935-5133, visit them online at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or visit them in person at 315 W Oak Avenue in Jonesboro.
Source link