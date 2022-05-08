Kate & William can ‘take anything in their stride’ – how couple has grown since first tour





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been on tens of tours to various countries and are now much more used to royal engagements than they were a mere decade ago. Kate has become much more “relaxed” in her role, according to a body language expert, and now shares the “leadership” with her husband.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Judi James said: “One thing that William and Kate have learned in the decade since they toured in Canada is that they can take pretty much anything in their stride. “Dramas and crises can be corrosive in many ways but they can also have the effect of testing someone’s mettle and, like the Cambridges, they can often emerge stronger and more confident as a result. “During the Canadian tour we can see that Kate was still very much a new royal bride and her popularity as a royal in her own right was unconfirmed. “Adding to that pressure was the fact that William was still wary of stirring up the same amount of interest in Kate as his mother Diana was exposed to from almost day one of her marriage.”

The Cambridges’ North American tour was a nine-day trip in Canada, visiting Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Prince Edwards Island, Quebec, and Ottawa. Kate was pictured in short, brightly-coloured dresses with her hair a bundle of waves. Unlike now, she also wore more eye make-up, opting for a smokey eye and black eyeliner. In more recent years, the Duchess seems to be more of a fan of minimal make-up, wearing only lashings of mascara and a subtle lip. DON’T MISS:

Furthermore, during her more recent tours, Kate has been unafraid to opt for lengthier, more grandiose dresses. As for her body language, she has seemed more relaxed. Judi said: “During their recent tour we saw a very relaxed and much more spontaneous-looking couple whose exchanged smiles, touches and shared laughter made them look almost as though they were on their honeymoon. “Kate and William share the ‘leadership’ role now, with Kate often looking more relaxed and even more daring or keen to try new things than her husband.

“Kate uses body language signals of reassurance and even flattery towards William and this leaves him free to take on a more fun and less adult role at times, with less of the need for any of the tension or anxiety that were visible during their first tour. “Their even-handed sharing of responsibility, the spotlight, and even the fun help to make the current challenging tour look enjoyable despite the headlines.” Judi went on to say how Kate’s current confidence has come a long way. She said: “Back in Canada, Kate still has to come into her own as our future Queen. “Her outfits look uncomfortable and over-stage-managed, with the inevitable wearing of the colours of the Canadian flag looking contrived.

“Her clothes seem to be wearing her, rather than the other way round as they do now and there are times when she looks rather reflective and perhaps keen to stay in William’s shadow. “Her body language is far more contained and her arm and hand movements look self-diminished and slightly guarded. “Her upper arms tend to be pressed into her torso and she clutches her bags in front of her body in a barrier gesture. “William has higher levels of confidence but even he seems to adopt the fig-leaf barrier gesture more than he has been recently. “Kate looks like a woman still unsure about her popularity and public acceptance here [in Canada],” Judi added. “On their recent tour she is a woman well established in a very central and vital role in the Firm and very pivotal to its future success. “Her popularity is now huge but also apparently manageable, and her power and confidence signals have increased as a result. “We saw her famous smile break out in Canada, but on her recent tour she was much more animated, breaking out in laughter as frequently as she did smile.”