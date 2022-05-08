Kernel boys tennis wraps up regular season with 3-0 weekend

SIOUX FALLS — After taking a 7-2 match victory at Watertown on Friday, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season with two more wins in a triangular with Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday.
Against Stevens, the Kernels won 6-3 on the strength of victories in the top two flights of singles and doubles competition.
Macon Larson defeated Isaac Wright with back-to-back 6-1 set wins in Flight 1 singles, while Tyler Loecker edged Nolan Rehorst, 7-5 and 6-4, in Flight 2 singles. Larson and Loecker paired up to defeat Dayler Segrist and Nick Paikos in Flight 1 doubles, 6-2 and 6-0.
Aidan Patrick was bested by Tristan Eizinger with identical 6-4 set scores in Flight 3 singles, but after dropping the first set in Flight 2 doubles, Patrick and Drake Jerke earned a win, 3-6, 6-4 and 10-8, over Eizinger and Rehorst.
In Flight 4 singles, Jack Vermeulen was matched up against Segrist, who took the match, 6-0 and 6-3. Vermeulen and Connor Thelen also fell in Flight 3 doubles to Max Phares and Tommy Nehring, 7-6(9) and 6-3.
However, the Stevens pair didn’t fare as well in singles, as Josh Grosdidier defeated Phares, 6-0 and 6-2 at Flight 5, and Luke Jerke defeated Nehring, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-7 at Flight 6.
The Kernels then cruised to a 9-0 sweep of Jefferson, including a 6-1, 6-4 win at Flight 2 singles for Jager Juracek over Dawson McCaulley.
Larson dispatched Champ Baumgarten, 6-2 and 6-1, as Patrick defeated Charlie Grismer, 6-2 and 6-4 at Flight 1 and 3 singles, respectively. Meanwhile, Vermeulen, Grosdidier and Luke Jerke handled Blake Walter, Kyan Kemmis and Carter Kemmis in their respective singles flights, combining to lose just four points.
Two of the three doubles flights went to a deciding third set, with Patrick and Drake Jerke earning the lone two-set doubles win with a 7-5 and 6-0 win over Baumgarten and Walter at Flight 2. Larson and Loecker lost the first set, 4-6, to Grismer and Anthony Erickson at Flight 1, but rebounded to win 7-5 and 10-5 in the second and third sets to pick up the victory. In Flight 3, Vermeulen and Thelen defeated the Kemmis-Kemmis pairing, 6-1, 6-7(4) and 10-5.
Friday against Watertown, Mitchell fell in doubles Flights 2 and 3 but swept singles competition.
At each of the top five singles flights, Mitchell needed just two sets to win, with Luke Jerke being the lone exception with a 7-6(2), 4-6 and 10-7 win over Zandar Binde.
Larson and Loecker picked up the Kernels’ lone doubles victory of the dual against Mark Mahowald and Curtis Sneden with a 6-2, 3-6 and 10-7 win at Flight 1. In Flight 2, Patrick and Drake Jerke were defeated in straight sets by Evan Meester and Justin Remmers, 6-4 and 6-3. Vermeulen and Thelen forced a deciding third set against Binde and Jadon Lindner, but ultimately fell 4-6, 7-5 and 10-8.
With a 3-0 weekend, MHS ends the regular season with a 17-4 overall record and an 8-2 mark in Eastern South Dakota Conference action. Next up for the Kernels is the ESD Conference meet, which will be hosted Tuesday, May 10, in Huron.
