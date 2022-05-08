Kernel boys tennis wraps up regular season with 3-0 weekend

SIOUX FALLS — After taking a 7-2 match victory at Watertown on Friday, the Mitchell High School boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season with two more wins in a triangular with Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday.

Against Stevens, the Kernels won 6-3 on the strength of victories in the top two flights of singles and doubles competition.

Macon Larson defeated Isaac Wright with back-to-back 6-1 set wins in Flight 1 singles, while Tyler Loecker edged Nolan Rehorst, 7-5 and 6-4, in Flight 2 singles. Larson and Loecker paired up to defeat Dayler Segrist and Nick Paikos in Flight 1 doubles, 6-2 and 6-0.

Aidan Patrick was bested by Tristan Eizinger with identical 6-4 set scores in Flight 3 singles, but after dropping the first set in Flight 2 doubles, Patrick and Drake Jerke earned a win, 3-6, 6-4 and 10-8, over Eizinger and Rehorst.

In Flight 4 singles, Jack Vermeulen was matched up against Segrist, who took the match, 6-0 and 6-3. Vermeulen and Connor Thelen also fell in Flight 3 doubles to Max Phares and Tommy Nehring, 7-6(9) and 6-3.

However, the Stevens pair didn’t fare as well in singles, as Josh Grosdidier defeated Phares, 6-0 and 6-2 at Flight 5, and Luke Jerke defeated Nehring, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-7 at Flight 6.

The Kernels then cruised to a 9-0 sweep of Jefferson, including a 6-1, 6-4 win at Flight 2 singles for Jager Juracek over Dawson McCaulley.

Larson dispatched Champ Baumgarten, 6-2 and 6-1, as Patrick defeated Charlie Grismer, 6-2 and 6-4 at Flight 1 and 3 singles, respectively. Meanwhile, Vermeulen, Grosdidier and Luke Jerke handled Blake Walter, Kyan Kemmis and Carter Kemmis in their respective singles flights, combining to lose just four points.

Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick competes in a Flight 3 singles match against Watertown on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Watertown. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Two of the three doubles flights went to a deciding third set, with Patrick and Drake Jerke earning the lone two-set doubles win with a 7-5 and 6-0 win over Baumgarten and Walter at Flight 2. Larson and Loecker lost the first set, 4-6, to Grismer and Anthony Erickson at Flight 1, but rebounded to win 7-5 and 10-5 in the second and third sets to pick up the victory. In Flight 3, Vermeulen and Thelen defeated the Kemmis-Kemmis pairing, 6-1, 6-7(4) and 10-5.

Friday against Watertown, Mitchell fell in doubles Flights 2 and 3 but swept singles competition.

At each of the top five singles flights, Mitchell needed just two sets to win, with Luke Jerke being the lone exception with a 7-6(2), 4-6 and 10-7 win over Zandar Binde.

Mitchell’s Tyler Loecker competes in a Flight 1 doubles match against Watertown on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Watertown. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Larson and Loecker picked up the Kernels’ lone doubles victory of the dual against Mark Mahowald and Curtis Sneden with a 6-2, 3-6 and 10-7 win at Flight 1. In Flight 2, Patrick and Drake Jerke were defeated in straight sets by Evan Meester and Justin Remmers, 6-4 and 6-3. Vermeulen and Thelen forced a deciding third set against Binde and Jadon Lindner, but ultimately fell 4-6, 7-5 and 10-8.

With a 3-0 weekend, MHS ends the regular season with a 17-4 overall record and an 8-2 mark in Eastern South Dakota Conference action. Next up for the Kernels is the ESD Conference meet, which will be hosted Tuesday, May 10, in Huron.