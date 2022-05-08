Millionaire refuses to spend more than £900 per month: ‘I don’t like to pay!’





Aimee Elizabeth prides herself on her money saving tactics, saying: “I am the world’s cheapest multimillionaire”. The millionaire is able to save over £160,000 per year through her extreme savings methods, like only having one knife and one kitchen sponge.

Ms Elizabeth is a successful Las Vegas entrepreneur managing rental properties and multiple investments in a brokerage fund. Despite this, she sticks to the most frugal of lifestyles, and shared some of her money saving tactics on TLC's Extreme Cheapskates. She said: "I keep my water heater turned off. I need 22 minutes to heat it up enough to get a shower, so I turn it on every morning when I get up." Once the water heater has been turned on, Ms Elizabeth puts on a timer for 22 minutes and immediately goes to shower once it goes off. She added: "God forbid I waste an extra minute on that water heater. It saves me over $80 (£64) a month on my water bill."

Ms Elizabeth also refuses to buy anything new if she deems it unnecessary, having one grotty sponge and a single knife. She noted she never allows her knife to touch water in order to keep its longevity, simply wiping it with a towel after each use. Her ex-husband, Michael Murray, has experienced these tactics first hand:"While we were married Aimee learned how to turn off the circuit breakers to save on power. "Do you know how many times I would wake up and forget that the water heater was off and jump in the cold shower." Ms Elizabeth lives in a stunning home in Las Vegas only because her ex-husband insisted she took it in the divorce.

She explained: “When my ex-husband and I got divorced, he’s got a good heart, he insisted that I keep the house because he knew that if I didn’t keep the house I would move into a hubble of a one-bedroom apartment to save money and he’s right. “I like nice things but I don’t like to pay for them.” Alongside giving her the house, Mr Murray also cleans the home for free every month, saving Ms Elizabeth roughly $400 (£324) per month. He shared: “I’m glad to help her around the house. I do cleaning, yard work, and I drive her to her appointments once in a while.” Ms Elizabeth’s money saving methods have affected everyone around her, with friend Tina Randolph recounting a harrowing experience: “One of the times that I noticed Aimee was a cheapskate was, I came to her house and she asked me did I want lunch, so I said sure. She fixed me a tuna fish sandwich, as I’m eating the sandwich I’m thinking ‘This is a little fishy, what is this?’

“Then I looked on the countertop and I noticed there were cat food cans that were empty. I thought ‘No, she didn’t do this!’.” Mr Murray came to Aimee’s defence saying: “I don’t think Aimee has actually fed anyone cat food but I wouldn’t put it past her to try.” Ms Elizabeth shared her own views on the topic: “Tuna fish for people $0.89 (£0.72), cat food for cats $0.59 (£0.48).” Whilst filming the episode of Extreme Cheapskates, Ms Elizabeth was due to attend a business meeting in Los Angeles, which would cost either $250 for a flight or $80 for gas to make the four hour drive. Ms Elizabeth shared: “I don’t spend money on business travel. I just think it’s a total waste of money because it’s not something tangible you get to keep. So I like to find ways to avoid paying for it.”

However, when taking her 1996 Mustang for a routine oil change, the mechanic refused to let it leave as he deemed it not safe enough to be on the road. The mechanic, Jimmy Lodge, quoted Ms Elizabeth $1,000 to fix everything wrong with her car which she outright refused and called Mr Murray to drive her to the airport. Mr Lodge shared: “She won’t even spend $100 to put a good set of tyres on her car. She won’t spend the money to put a belt on th car, she wont even make the car safe enough to drive on the road. I would say she is the cheapest millionaire I ever met before.” Now at the airport, Ms Elizabeth managed to find herself a private chartered flight to Los Angeles for free by talking to some of the pilots on the airfield. Pilot Paul Schulz, who turned Ms Elizabeth down, shared: “Normally what people would do is just coming up to an airport they could ask people who are doing test flights or break in flights. It’s just being in the right place at the right time. Chartering an airplane you would expect it to be in the range of $2,000 (£1,620) to $3,000 (£2,431) for a trip down to LA, and she got it for free. She is certainly thrifty.”