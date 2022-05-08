Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 7, 2022

Things have been fairly tight as of late when it comes to Netflix’s list of trending movies and TV shows. Action films have permeated the former, while the latter experienced more of a mixture on May 6. Of course, a new day means that things can shift, and both lists have experienced a few key shifts. And funny enough, both have each added an additional animated production to their ranks. Otherwise, heavy-hitters like The Gentleman and Bridgerton have changed positions on their respective listings. So let’s dive into these new developments for May 7, shall we.
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – May 7, 2022
To no one’s surprise, U.S. Marshals and The Gentleman are still sitting at the top of the streamer’s trending movies list. And the former has taken the top spot, while Guy Ritchie’s crime drama drops to second place. Den of Thieves remains steady in third after taking the spot from audience pleaser Rambo: Last Blood, which has now shifted all the way down to #10. Sylvester Stallone’s flick now sits below Kung Fu Panda 3, which has fallen from seventh to ninth place. Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore (which may or may not be getting a sequel) leaped from the eighth to fourth spot, while Tom Hanks ‘90s dramedy Forrest Gump from #6 to #5. Newly added to the list are three Netflix productions: drama Along for the Ride, French action comedy The Takedown and animated flick Marmaduke, which sit at eight, seven and six, respectively.