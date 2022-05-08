Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 7, 2022

As of late, the TV list has been dominated by Ozark and Grace and Frankie (two shows that have ended their runs in 2022), which sat at the #1 and #2 spots, respectively, yesterday. Surprisingly enough though, another of the streamer’s originals has now come between them. Reality series Selling Sunset (which was in tenth place) now sits at the second spot, pushing the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-led dramedy to the third position. With this, The Circle has been bumped from third to fifth place. Meltdown: Three Mile Island, however, remains in the #4 spot, while Bridgerton (which recently dropped its slightly less steamy second season) also stays in seventh. The Marked Heart and Bullsh*t: The Game Show were both knocked down three spots. And finally, animated series Cocomelon and Spanish thriller Welcome to Eden.

1. Ozark

2. Selling Sunset

3. Grace and Frankie

4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

5. The Circle

6. Welcome to Eden

7. Bridgerton

8. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

9. The Marked Heart

10. Cocomelon

So for the most part, things have remained pretty steady in terms of the actual content that’s currently in the trending lists. It’s hard to say what can account for all of the action flicks in the movies listing, but I suppose we can just chalk it up to adrenaline junkies seeking out some unexpected flicks. On the TV side, it’ll be worth looking out for the show that might finally dethrone the almighty Ozark. We’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out as the weekend pushes on.

