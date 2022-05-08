Netooze Ltd Announces a New vStack and VMware Cloud Service

The Netooze vStack and VMware Cloud Service is aimed at startups, developers, IT teams, and also large enterprises that are looking to move their VMware workloads to the public cloud and reduce their on-premise data center footprint.

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The cloud truly levels the playing field, giving large and small companies the ability to store information in remote data centers rather than on-site. And with the rise of the work-from-home initiative, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow from $445 billion in 2021 to $947 billion USD by 2026.

Enter: Netooze , a new vStack and VMware Cloud-Service that lets you configure and deploy virtual servers, configure network circuits, order SSL certificates, and administer domain zones and monitoring.



Netooze Platform



Like similar offerings from other hyperscalers like AWS, Netooze’s service provides access to the entire vStack and VMware stack that runs natively on its infrastructure, giving enterprises a consistent vSphere-based environment.

The use cases for VMware services provided by hyperscalers typically include application modernisation and migration, hybrid-cloud and disaster recovery. These are expected to drive demand for Netooze’s Clould service as well.

Enterprises that intend to modernize their workloads on Netooze Cloud can also tap into the full suite of cloud services to infuse their applications with cloud-native capabilities.

“In today’s app-driven economy, more enterprises are adopting a hybrid cloud model to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Dean Jones, CEO at Netooze.

“Netooze Cloud helps customers modernize applications, infrastructure and operations faster with demonstrable economic benefits and less risk,” he added.

Netooze Cloud also expects financial companies to sign up for its VMware service, noting that it will bring its technology know-how, as well as that of VMware, to power the transformation of financial institutions.

With technological advances, the future is set to be highly competitive and agility is the need of the hour

Netooze cloud-benefits include:

One of the lowest priced cloud-servers on the market.

Netooze servers are lightning fast, secure, and simple to set up and operate.

The VM-Servers are built on the newest Intel® Scalable CPUs with a 3.1 GHz clock speed and enable a revolutionary new-level of cloud-computing.

Servers make use of VMware’s ESXi hypervisor, as well as DRS and high-availability capabilities.

Servers automatically restore functioning and assign assured server resources in the event of a hardware breakdown.

Netooze is an ideal option for users who provide managed hosting services for web applications or websites in shared environments.

Great tool for tech-savvy start-ups

Works on What-You-See-Is-What-You-Pay model

Has a user-friendly management interface

Time to create a ready-to-run VM is no more than 40-seconds (including VMs with Windows-Server-OS)

99.9% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Free DNS management for domains

A new era of inclusivity, collaboration, and creativity is on the horizon, and Netooze will play a key role.

A free test account can be requested without obligation from our support. The new vStack server starts from $4.95 per-month. https://www.netooze.com/pricing/

About Netooze

Netooze is a cloud service provider of virtual infrastructure rental services, SSL certificates, and free DNS hosting. Construct your cloud architecture with VMware ESXi software which use VMware’s ESXi hypervisor, as well as DRS and high-availability capabilities. ( https://www. netooze .com ).

