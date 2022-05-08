Categories
Norway’s researchers urge action on short-term contracts – Research Professional News


Universities have more temporary workers than other professions, lobby group warns

Norway’s association of researchers, the Forskerforbundet, has called for more government funding for universities to reduce the number of short-term positions in academia.

Increasing core funding for higher education would mean that research activity is less dependent on external funding, the association said. It has put forward a plan to combat the use of temporary employment in the higher education sector.



