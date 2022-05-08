Ozark season 4 ending: Fans expose real reason Mel didn’t go to police after Ben discovery

And they appeared to succeed as, when he offered to share evidence against them in court which would see Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) placed under the care of Wendy’s dad, the Byrdes managed to get his job back in the police force.

Mel had been fired in disgrace after being caught taking drugs from an evidence room and admitted he’d “dreamed” of being reemployed to law enforcement.

But in the final moments of season four, it transpired he couldn’t let Marty and Wendy get away with buying themselves out of trouble and he broke into their home to find Ben’s ashes.

Stored in a goat-shaped cookie jar, Mel had put two and two together and came to the conclusion the ashes inside were Ben’s and, of course, the Byrdes were behind his demise.