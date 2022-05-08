Paul McCartney Wanted To Announced the Beatles’ Break-Up With a News-Themed Live Performance

The Beatles broke up due to “personal differences, business differences, musical differences,” according to Paul McCartney. After one member walked out on a rehearsal in The Beatles: Get Back, McCartney had a second idea to break the news to the public — with a broadcast-inspired final live performance.
The Beatles rehearsed for a live performance during the Disey+ series ‘The Beatles: Get Back’
Years after their final concert, fans got new footage of The Beatles thanks to the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.