Paul McCartney Wanted To Announced the Beatles’ Break-Up With a News-Themed Live Performance

There, John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr wrote and rehearsed “Get Back,” “I’ve Got A Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony.” One member of the band even walked out during a rehearsal, saying he was officially done with The Beatles.

The Beatles’ breakup.

“I was talking to Neil last night about an idea I thought of for a TV show,” McCartney said, turning to Ringo Starr and crew members. “We should get, like, say, the editor of The Daily Mirror — a real hard news nut, rehearsing a team of really hard, incredible newsmen.

“So that on the night of the show, in between all our songs is news but the fastest and hottest from every corner of the Earth,” he continued. “‘We just heard there’s been an earthquake’ filming it, so it’s like a red-hot news program. And at the end, the final bulletin is that The Beatles have broken up.”

Of course, Harrison eventually joined the Beatles for their final live performance, which didn’t need a news broadcast theme. Instead, these artists opted for a rooftop concert held at the Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row in London.