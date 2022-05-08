Pet spot: Scout does not put up with Harley’s bossiness

Shelley Self of Hillsboro said her family’s dogs, Harley and Scout, get along, despite their different personalities.

Harley is 3 years old, and Scout is 16 weeks old.

“Harley is an English bulldog and is very hard-headed,” Self said. “He’s very dominant. It’s his way or the highway.”

Scout, a female Great Dane, isn’t as domineering, but she stands up for herself, Self said.

“She’s very much a puppy,” she said. “She doesn’t put up with his stuff. She fights with him. She plays with him. They get along well for being two different personalities.”

Harley enjoys the water more than does Scout, but both relish the great outdoors.

“Harley likes to swim,” Self said. “But, he has to have a life jacket on or he’ll sink. He likes to go on our boat. They both like to go camping.”

Self said her family treasures Scout and Harley.

“They’re just part of the family,” she said. “We love them like our kids.”

