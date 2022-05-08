Pets of the week: Annie is a happy girl. Cinder would be your lap buddy

JACKSON, MI — The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption.

Here are two of them.

Annie is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix who is smaller in size. She is solid black with white markings. Annie came in as a stray but is one happy girl. She really likes to be with her human and has lots of enthusiasm. She is a high-energy dog who would love to join you on walks.

Cinder is a gray female shorthair cat with white markings. She is declawed on the front feet. Cinder came in as a stray and would do best in a home as the only cat because she is afraid of other cats. Once she is your buddy, Cinder will park herself on your lap or your bed.

A meet-and-greet with a dog is mandatory. A cat room walk-through is available to test reaction. The dog adoption fee is $150 for medium and large dogs and $250 for puppies and small dogs, which includes vaccinations, microchip and sterilization.

Cat adoption fees are $60 for one cat, $80 for two, which includes applicable tests, vaccines and spay/neutering.

Visiting the shelter is always best, but other adoption resources include online applications at https://www.co.jackson.mi.us/2302/Our-Adoptable-Animals, faxing 517-780-4750 or emailing animalshelter@mijackson.org.

The shelter’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More information is available on the shelter’s Facebook page. See more pets available for adoption at Petango.com.