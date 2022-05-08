Categories
Putin’s allies: £570m superyacht impounded by Italian police – full list of yachts seized


Lady M – The 215ft super yacht was sanctioned in Italy this month.

It is owned by Alexei Mordashov, who is believed to be Russia’s richest businessman.

Lena – 132ft superyacht Lena was seized by Italian officials in March this year.

Lena is owned by energy magnate Gennady Timchenko, and is worth an estimated $8million.

SY A – One of the world’s largest and most impressive superyachts SY A was seized in Italy back in March.

Owned by fertiliser magnate Andrey Melnichenko, it has eight decks, multiple elevators, an underwater observation area and the world’s tallest masts.



Avatar

By Aliss Higham

Aliss Higham joined Express.co.uk as an Online Reporter in March 2020. She is an NCTJ-qualified journalist who is interested in UK and European politics, US politics and world news.

