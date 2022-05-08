Putin’s allies: £570m superyacht impounded by Italian police – full list of yachts seized

Lady M – The 215ft super yacht was sanctioned in Italy this month.

It is owned by Alexei Mordashov, who is believed to be Russia’s richest businessman.

Lena – 132ft superyacht Lena was seized by Italian officials in March this year.

Lena is owned by energy magnate Gennady Timchenko, and is worth an estimated $8million.

SY A – One of the world’s largest and most impressive superyachts SY A was seized in Italy back in March.

Owned by fertiliser magnate Andrey Melnichenko, it has eight decks, multiple elevators, an underwater observation area and the world’s tallest masts.