Queen’s secret excursion out of Palace to join VE Day celebrations ‒ ‘Nobody noticed!’

Today marks the 77th anniversary of VE Day — the day that marked Victory in Europe and the end of World War 2 on the continent. As the six-year-long war came to a close, then-Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret snuck out of the palace and joined the nation in celebrating the monumental day. According to reports, the nationwide celebrations saw the royal sisters conga dance through the Ritz Hotel and cheer with crowds.

Yet despite their royal accolades, the two princesses apparently went unnoticed amongst the masses of revellers. One of Elizabeth’s first ladies-in-waiting, Jean Woodruffe, recounted the momentous evening to the BBC in 2006. She said: “The extraordinary thing was that nobody seemed to take much notice. “Then we stood outside Buckingham Palace with the crowd and we all shouted ‘We want the King’ with everybody else until the King and Queen came out onto the balcony.” READ MORE: Queen extends olive branch to Meghan and Harry as Monarch celebrates Archie’s 3rd birthday

The Royal Family boosted morale during World War 2.

Thousands of people took to the streets of London to celebrate.

The Queen and her family had refused to leave the country during the war, instead choosing to stay in England in solidarity with those living through the Blitz. King George VI and the Queen Mother even remained in Buckingham Palace in London, which was bombed, and the royals narrowly avoided being struck down themselves. This was a highly symbolic decision and points to a stoicism in the King and Queen that we see in our Queen today. King George and the Queen Mother visited areas of the capital that had been devastated by air raids, speaking to residents and members of the emergency services.

King George and the Queen Mother stayed in London during the war.

The Queen Mother and King George visited places devastated by the Blitz.

The decision garnered a lot of attention in the press and sparked major public support for the Royal Family. In 1940, Buckingham Palace was bombed while King George and the Queen Mother were in residence. After the bombing, the Queen Mother said: “I am glad we have been bombed. Now we can look the East End in the eye.” Like many children during the war, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were sent to Windsor Castle for their safety; Elizabeth was 13 when the war started, while her younger sister was just nine.

Elizabeth and Margaret were sent to Windsor Castle for their safety.

Both were involved in the war effort from a young age, with the sisters giving a joint wartime broadcast in 1940 to the children of the Commonwealth, some of whom had been evacuated from dangerous areas to the countryside. During the broadcast, the future Queen said: "Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers. "My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you, as we know from experience what it means to be away from those you love most of all. "To you living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy and at the same time we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country."

Elizabeth and Margaret delivered their first broadcast during the war.

Elizabeth was the first female member of the Royal Family to serve in the military, having trained as a truck mechanic during World War 2. The future-monarch learned to tear apart, repair and build engines and additionally learned to drive a number of different military vehicles, including trucks and ambulances. Despite her father’s initial reluctance, Her Majesty joined the armed forces and served in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS). King George ensured that his daughter was not given a special rank in the Army; she started as a second subaltern in the ATS and was later promoted to Junior Commander, the equivalent of Captain.

Queen trained as a mechanic during the war.

Her Majesty was the first female member of the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces.