Richard Gorman Freeburg Obituary (2022)

FREEBURG, RICHARD GORMAN; (83) Passed away on May 2, 2022, at Bayfront Medical Center in the Palliative Care Unit. He was born on July 2, 1938, Princeton, IL; son of Eugene Victor and Mary Catherine (nee Albrecht). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cheryl R. Freeburg (nee Ellberg); his 3 children: Wesley Freeburg, Michael and his wife Dolly Freeburg, Maggie and her husband Brett Reed. As well as five grandchildren; Ken and Eugene Seki-Freeburg; Eric and his wife Jessica Freeburg; Dexter Freeburg; Ruth and her husband John Bailey.

He earned a BS in Finance, at ASU. Worked as an Account Executive at Merrill Lynch & Co., San Diego, CA from 1962-1967, a Trade Level Manager. NYC, 1967-1972, then as the National Marketing Manager Futures Division from 1972-1975, Regional Office Manager from 1976-1981; President of Merrill Lynch Futures, NYC, 1981-85; Then as an Independent Consultant NYC, 1985-1988; Managing Director at Chase Futures Management Inc., NYC, 1988-1995; President and CEO Derivatives Consulting Group, Inc., 1995-2010; Served on the Board of Directors of Metal Traders Inc., 1971-1975; Merrill Montagu Hardy and Harmon, NYC, 1974–1976; Board of Governors N.Y. Coffee & Sugar Exchange 1973-1979; Chicago Mercantile Exchange, 1984-1985.

Founder of the Bowling Green Improvement Association, 1982–1985; Served on the Board of Directors of the Ethan Allen Institute, 1997-2002 and as Chairman from 2000-2002; Board of Directors and Trustee of the Mahaffey Theater Foundation 2002-2009; Member of the Executive Committee of the St. Petersburg Downtown Assn., 2002-2009; Chairman of the Vermont State Republican Finance Committee 1997-2000; Windsor County GOP Finance. Committee 1996-2000.

Recipient Financial Award Wall Street Journal 1961; Arizona Bankers Financial Scholar, Arizona Bankers Association 1960. Listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America (Finance and Industry) since 1994; Member: International Winston Churchill Society. He was an Episcopalian, and his hobbies were: collecting Winston Churchill books, gardening and genealogy.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Florida Boxer Rescue, https://flbr.org; or the Bureau County Genealogical Society, https://bcgenealogy.org

