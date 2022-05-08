Sangfor Newsletter Featuring the Gartner® Research: The Cloud Strategy Cookbook, 2021

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor of IT infrastructure and security solutions specializing in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. Sangfor works closely with its customers to develop new products and improve their already stellar offerings to help users across the world make their digital transformation simpler and secure.

The Cloud Strategy Cookbook 2021 by Gartner provides infrastructure and operations managers with a ‘virtual template’ for devising a sound cloud strategy document, which answers the “what” and “why” of cloud implementation and adoption.

Gartner research resulted in several interesting findings:

Organizations without a cloud strategy achieve less from their use of cloud computing compared to organizations with a cloud strategy.

Effective cloud strategies align questions relating to principles and prioritization with other strategies, such as data center, security, and architecture strategies.

Organizations often do not have an exit strategy despite it being one of the most important components of a cloud strategy.

The Cloud Strategy Cookbook provides infrastructure and operation (I&O) leaders with recommendations and guidelines on creating a “living” cloud strategy document that effectively aligns cloud migration and implementation plans with core business strategy. The cookbook approach divides the cloud strategy document into five major components: Executive Summary, Baselines, Brainstorming, Principles and Inventory, and Aligning with Other Strategies and Supporting Elements.

In response to The Cloud Strategy Cookbook, Sangfor released a detailed newsletter that answers the “how” of cloud implementation and offers the following practical preparations for a successful cloud journey:

Identifying cloud adoption objectives for various industries for I&O leaders to verify against their organization’s goals.

Being bold in cloud adoption and reinventing the business at its core to make the most of digital transformation initiatives.

Choosing an experienced cloud partner and avoiding unexpected costs for cost-effective cloud implementation and operation.

For more detailed information and to read the Sangfor newsletter featuring the Gartner report in its entirety, click HERE.

Source: Gartner Research Note



The Cloud Strategy Cookbook G00741474, Published 17 February 2021, By Analyst: David Smith



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Sangfor Managed Cloud Services

Sangfor Managed Cloud Services gives customers the convenience and flexibility of a public cloud, with the security, control, and professional service of a private cloud, making it the best cloud service approach for most SME customers. It provides globally distributed data centers, offering Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) as well as dedicated resource/data security and full-stack security protection in a new security responsibilities model. Think of it as a local public cloud, with the security and ease-of-service of a private cloud. Leverage Sangfor Managed Cloud Services and allow your organization to focus on digital transformation and create more business value!

For more information on Sangfor Managed Cloud Services, please visit us online at www.sangfor.com.