Some Outlook users just got blockbuster email upgrade but millions told DON’T download





Microsoft’s highly anticipated new Outlook client has become available to use early. The One Outlook app is the new email client that will replace the built-in Mail and Calendar apps for Windows. The upcoming app is based on the web version of Microsoft Outlook, and while we’ve been hearing about it for some time a new leak has given Windows fans their first proper look at.

As Windows Central reported, the One Outlook has become available to download early, with work and education accounts getting access to it. The new version of Outlook looks virtually idential to what you’d see when you visit Outlook.com, albeit with a few tweaks such as being able to tweak with the UI at the top so you get a more traditional Outlook-style interface. Elsewhere, Microsoft has also added embedded window controls into the header which keeps the app in line with other parts of Windows. This version of the app currently can’t work with personal Outlook accounts, but given the state the app is in it doesn’t seem like it will be too long till Microsoft releases it proper.

However, while the new version of the Outlook app can be downloaded early today Microsoft is advising people looking for a sneak peak to wait for the beta build. Speaking to The Verge Scott Stiles, the vice president of product management for Outlook said: “We appreciate the excitement for our next update and will have more to share in the coming weeks.

“The version available for download is an early unsupported test version of Outlook for Windows and is missing some of the features and enhancements that will be available for our beta testers. We encourage our customers to wait for the beta version to be released.” The new version of Outlook may come as a bit of a shock to those using the current app as it offers a more streamlined and cleaner affair. You can prepare for this now though by getting a flavour of what the redesign will entail by looking at early images of the build that are available now.